SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rochelle M. Greene, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, was called home on Monday, January 24, 2022, while a patient at Sharon Regional Hospital, following complications from COVID-19. She was 61.

Rochelle was born on November 28, 1960, in Sharon, a daughter to Anthony “Tony” Greene and Jacqueline (Wright) Greene.

She was proud to be a homemaker for her family.

In her spare time, she enjoyed taking care of family, reading her Bible and watching scary movies.

She is survived by her children, Miesha R. Hancock and Akeem Greene, Sr. (Amber Swartz), all of Sharon; her grandson, Akeem Greene, Jr.; her fiancé, William “Tim” Phillips, of Sharon; her father, Tony, of Farrell, Pennsylvania; her sisters, Gloria Greene of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Toye Greene of Sharon and Nina “Tamika” Greene of Hermitage; her aunt, Stephanie Rucker-Williams of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother; grandparents, Aljay and Juanita Wright and cousin, David D. Rucker.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. in the Greater New & Living Way Temple of the Apostolic Faith, 840 Highland Road, Sharon, PA, 16146.

