HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta “Bobbie” G. Sprague of Hubbard, Ohio entered eternal rest on Saturday, August 12, 2023, while a patient at the O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center, Masury, Ohio, following an extended illness. She was 83.

Roberta was born on February 29, 1940, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter to Leo E. and Hilda M. (Hansen) Sprague.

Bobbie worked as a mechanic for General Electric. She dedicated 39 years of service to the company, prior to retiring in 2000.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Hubbard; Vienna Fish & Game Club; Past President of the former Masury VFW Post #8860; Past President of the Hubbard VFW Post #3767; Volunteer for the Ladies shooting classes at Vienna Fish & Game and she was a certified NRA Concealed Carry Instructor.

In her spare time, she enjoyed a 20-year bowling hobby and traveling. She loved her trips to Texas, California, Florida, Thailand and England. In addition, she was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

Survivors include her brother, Floyd Sprague of Brookfield, Ohio; sisters, Virginia Blair and her husband, Jim, of Brookfield, Sandy Patrick and her husband, Gil, of Williamsburg, Virginia, Mary Ellen Sprague of Austintown, Ohio and Missy Syersak and her husband, Steve, of Orangeville, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Leo E. Sprague, Jr. and sister-in-law, Monica Sprague.

A time of gathering in Bobbie’s honor will be held from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in the Parish Hall of St. Patrick Catholic Church, 225 N. Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425, where a Memorial Mass will be offered at 3:00 p.m.

She will be laid to rest in the Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (or) American Diabetes Association, 2390 E. 79th Street, Cleveland, OH 44104.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. (330-509-3135).

