MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert William Panner, of Masury, Ohio, transitioned from this life on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, while at home due to natural causes. He was 45.

Robert was born July 8, 1976, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son to Daniel G. & Karen L. Panner.

He graduated from Brookfield High School in 1994, and had recently attended South Pymatuning Community Church, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

In his spare time, he enjoyed going to the Purple Cat, MCAR and the ECHO Center. He loved listening to old school country music and he was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.

Survivors include: his siblings, Scott E. Panner (Michelle), of Masury, Jennifer (Harold Hetrick) Panner, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Christopher Panner, of Masury; his nieces and nephews, Tiffany Panner, Mackenzie Messer, Chase Messer, Sierra Panner, Danielle Panner, & Eric Panner; his great -nephew, Carter Richards and his step-father, Joseph Walter, of Masury.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held in Robert’s honor on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., in the South Pymatuning Community Church, 3400 Tamarack Drive, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania 16150.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to the Purple Cat @ Casey’s Ranch, 4738 McCartney Rd., Lowellville, OH 44436.

