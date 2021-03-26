Robert Stewart, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Stewart, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, following a period of declining health. He was 90.

Robert was born on December 15, 1930, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Artemus and Idella (Farrow) Stewart.

He was a 1948 graduate from Farrell High School, where he excelled in athletics.

Mr. Stewart worked as a human resource officer for Sharon Steel for more than 25 years. In addition, he was a supervisor for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

He was a former member of Triumph the Church and Kingdom of God in Christ and a current member of the Greater New & Living Way Temple of the Apostolic Faith.

His hobbies included lawn care and playing cards. He was a diehard supporter and attendee of all Farrell High School Sports. Likewise, he was an avid Cleveland Browns and L.A. Lakers fan.

Survivors include his wife, Charlotte A. (Hill) Stewart, whom he married June 1, 1962; his children, Linnette (Tony) Hardy of Las Vegas, Nevada, Robert D. (Janice) Stewart of Farrell, Daniel (Gloria) Stewart of Rancho Cucamongo, California, Vernon Stewart of Columbia, South Carolina, Lisa Stewart of Farrell, Omar (Nicola) Stewart of Farrell and Tina (Dennis) Slater of Farrell; his 25 grandchildren, his 37 great-grandchildren; his two great-great- grandsons; his Goddaughter, Sheila Wells of Farrell and his “special daughter”, Jill Myers of Farrell.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Samuels-Chester; granddaughter, Duwana Stewart and siblings, Bessie Stewart-Brodie, Viola Stewart-Short and William Stewart.

A time of gathering to honor Mr. Stewart will be held from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Greater New & Living Way Temple of the Apostolic Faith, 840 Highland Road, Sharon, PA 16146. Everyone in attendance is encouraged to wear a mask and follow recommended protocols. A Home Going Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., also in the church.

He will be laid to rest in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio (330-509-3135). Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Memorial contributions can be payable to the Kathy’s Transitional Independent Living Home, 216 Shenango Blvd., Farrell, PA 16121.

