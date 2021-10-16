Robert “Robbie” E. VanTassel, III, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Robbie” E. VanTassel, III, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, unexpectedly found peace on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, while at home. He was 38.

Robbie was a 2002 graduate of Sharon High School.

He worked for the Davano Paving Company, West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.

Robbie, in his youth, played baseball and football. He also participated in show choir during junior high, performed in the Pennsylvania traveling theatre and enjoyed playing base guitar. However, as a youth, his true passion was wrestling.

In his spare time, Robbie absolutely loved being involved with his boys and their dirt bike racing.

Survivors include his mother, Kathleen L. (Vitello) Yesko; his sons, Talon Thompson, Teagen Thompson and Emerson Michaels; his soon to be born daughter, Robbilyn Michaels; his brother, Donald VanTassel; Maggie (TJ) Thompson, mother to Talon and Teagen; Alyson Michaels, mother to Emerson and Robbilyn; his uncles, Robert (Grace) Vitello, Jr., Donald (Wendy) Vitello and many cousins…Robbie, in heart, had many children, especially his Marley, Aubrey, Mikey, Makenzie, Delilah, and the newest little one, Bentley…and so many more; his extended family and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Patricia Vitello and Robert and Lucy VanTassel; aunt, Patricia (Vitello) Mac Elroy-Sok; uncle, Michael Vitello and his cousins, Michael Vitello, Jr. and Tracey Watt, who he was close to growing up.

A memorial gathering to celebrate Robbie’s life will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. A time of storytelling will conclude the evening.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to his children, care of the funeral home, at P.O. Box 551, Brookfield.

TEAM MENACE #63 FOREVER…and WESTHILLFORLIFE!

Coordination of this tribute for Robbie was presented by Daniel Briceland, owner and director.

