FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Punkin” L. Ellerbe, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, transitioned into Heaven on Monday, December 18, 2023, while a patient in the Emergency Room of UPMC, Shenango, following a sudden cardiac event. He was 61.

Robert’s sunrise was April 4, 1962, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, as he was born to Arthur L. and Doris M. (Newman) Ellerbe.

He graduated in 1980 from Farrell High School.

He was a member of Greater New & Living Way Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, Sharon.

Punkin liked to attend the MCAR workshops. In addition, when he was attending the Adult Day Workshop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, he was so happy to be crowned as the Prom King.

He loved cheering for his Pittsburgh Steelers, eating Reese’s Cups, working puzzles, watching re-runs of his favorite show, THE DUKES OF HAZARDS.

His presence will truly be missed, but we know he is at home with the Lord.

Survivors include: his sisters, Cheryl (Robert) Covington, of Cheraw, South Carolina, and Mary Harris of Cheraw South Carolina; uncles, Marvin Newman, Sylvester Flowers; aunts, Elizabeth Davis and Rogerlyn Short; his cousin, who was honored as his caregiver, William I. Newman (Kristie Lea), of Farrell; and a special cousin, Lynette Talley.

His parents preceded him in death as well as a host of family and friends.

A time of gathering in honor of Robert will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 23, 2023, in the Greater New & Living Way Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, 840 Highland Rd., Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146. A Home Going Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Bishop Alvin J. McCoy He will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Memorial contributions can be payable to MCAR, 842 N. Hermitage Rd., Hermitage, Pennsylvania, 16148 (or) Great New & Living Way Apostolic Church.

Coordination of this tribute for Robert was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. (330-509-3135).

