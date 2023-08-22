MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Allen “Pete” Tallo, of Masury, Ohio, passed from this life on Friday, August 18, 2023, while at home from natural causes. He was 77.

Robert was born June 21, 1946, at home in Masury, a son to Samuel and Gertrude M. (Zimerly) Tallo.

“Pete” as he was affectionately known, graduated from Brookfield High School in 1964.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Conflict and his ship was stationed in Vietnam.

He primarily worked as a tow motor operator for Delphi Packard Electric Company, Warren, Ohio. In addition, he was a fitter welder building tank cars for G.A.T.X., Masury and later in life, worked for Avalon Country Club at Buhl Park, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

In his spare time, Pete liked playing golf, finding golf balls, playing the lottery and buying scratch-off tickets. In earlier days, he liked to play football, weight lift, jog and was in several marathons.

Survivors include his sons, Robert Michael Tallo, Steven Paul Tallo and David Hougelman and his wife, Leeann; grandchildren, Benson Bently Tallo and Madison Lee Hougelman; siblings, Samuel Tallo and his wife, Mary Ellen, John Tallo and Darlene MacIntyre; many nieces and nephews and his former wife, Tamara Ann Zolnier, as they became good friends in his later years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Rodney MacIntyre.

A time of memorial gathering to honor Mr. Tallo will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023, from 1:00 – 1:45 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. A Memorial Service will follow at 1:45 p.m.

He will be laid to rest next to his family in the Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family c/o the funeral home.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Robert “Pete” Allen Tallo, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.