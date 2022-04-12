TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert P. “Mr. P” Peffer, of Transfer, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at UPMC – Passavant Hospital, McCandless, Pennsylvania, following an extended illness. He was 76.

Robert was born on July 17, 1945, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a son to Marion and Thelma (Rupert) Peffer.

He graduated from Zelienople High School in 1964.

Self was forgotten the day that he left his home to defend our flag and help keep our country free. He enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict and was assigned to the Signal Corp Service Component Command at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. His decorations and citations include: Marksman (Rifle M-14), and Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged from his duties with the rank of Private First Class, E-3.

He worked as a Mail Handler with the United States Postal Service, Warrendale, Pennsylvania and retired after dedicating 28 years of service to his vocation.

He was a member of Grace Chapel, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

In his spare time, Robert enjoyed gardening, bird watching and mushroom hunting.

Survivors include: his wife, Judy D. (Davison) Peffer, whom he married February 13, 1970; his children, Bryan Scott Peffer, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Sean Patrick Peffer, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Shannon Kristen (Stephen) Neral, of Brookfield, Ohio and Stacy Michelle Pearson, of Mercer, Pennsylvania; his grandchildren, Jake Peffer, Joe Peffer, Devyn Shaffer, Symantha Smicik, Isaiah Peffer, Alex Peffer, Nicky Peffer, Jesse Peffer, Austin Clayton, Jonah Clayton, Abby Clayton, Emma Pearson, and Luke Pearson; his six great-grandchildren; his brothers, Glen (Maureen) Peffer, of New Freedom, Pennsylvania, Larry (Cheryl) Peffer, of Espyville, Pennsylvania, (twin) Dale (Donna) Peffer, of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, Tom (Cherrie) Peffer, of Portersville, Pennsylvania, Neil (Cindy) Peffer and Chuck Peffer, both of Harmony, Pennsylvania; his sisters, Velma (Phil) Hollerman, of Harmony, and (twin) Diane (Dale) Young, of New Brighton, Pennsylvania and his extended family.

Preceding him in death were his parents; granddaughter, Adryann Peffer; and siblings, Warren and Nancy Peffer, Bonnie Nicodemus and Laura Ridenour.

A memorial service will be held in his honor on Thursday, April 21, 2022, beginning at 5:30 p.m., at Grace Chapel Community Church, 4075 Lamor Rd., Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Mercer County, 3005 E. State Street, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Peffer has been provided by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. (330-509-3135)

