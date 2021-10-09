Robert Lee Robinson, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Lee Robinson, of Erie, Pennsylvania, formerly of Farrell, Pennsylvania, experienced his eternal sunset on Thursday, October 6, 2021, while a patient at St. Vincent Hospital, Erie, following a brief illness. He was 64.

Mr. Robinson was born November 14, 1956 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Pearl Lee Robinson and Beulah J. (Bloomfield) Robinson.

He was a handyman capable of fixing, repairing, or painting most anything. In his spare time, he enjoyed interior decorating.

Survivors include his sister, Lynette Robinson and his brother, Jackie L. (Rochelle) Robinson, all of Farrell; his sister-in-law, Betty Robinson and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his siblings, Mary L. Robinson-Williams, Billie R. Robinson, Janice Lee Robinson, Dorothy Jean Robinson-Wallace and Alice Denise Robinson.

A Home Going Service to honor Mr. Robinson will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., with one hour visitation prior from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., both in the Redeemed Sanctuary Church, 120 Elm Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com. Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. (330-509-3135).

