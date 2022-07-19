VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. “Bob” Sabo, of Vienna, Ohio, passed away Saturday evening, July 16, 2022, in the Emergency Room of Trumbull Memorial Hospital, Warren, Ohio, following an unexpected illness. He was 82.

Robert was born October 11, 1939, in Morgantown, West Virginia, a son to Julius and Margaret Pearl (Fedor) Sabo.

He graduated in 1958 from Vienna High School and furthered his education at Youngstown College, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering in 1964.

On July 13, 1965, he was drafted into the military. Self was forgotten the day that he left his home to defend our flag and fight for our freedom. He was an Engineer Assistant to the 1st Battalion, 2nd Regiment, Electronic Engineers, for the U.S. Army while the Vietnam Conflict was ongoing. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Marksman with a rifle. He was honorably discharged from his duties with the rank of Specialist E-5.

Following his return home, he found employment in the steel industry. Bob retired from WCI Steel, Warren, as a maintenance foreman who dedicated 35 years to his vocation.

Bob was a member of the former Vienna Baptist Church, Vienna, and had most recently attended Grace Fellowship Church, Niles, Ohio.

In his spare time, Bob enjoyed mowing his lawn. He was very proud of his Hungarian heritage. However, spending time around those he loved meant the most to him.

He is survived by: his wife of 52 years, Carol A. (McLaughlin) Sabo, whom he married July 11, 1970; his children, Robert L. Sabo, II and Kerri E. Sabo, both of Vienna; his grandchildren, Dalton H. Sabo and Hannah A. Sabo; his nieces, Susan Tinlin and Sharyn Lewis; his special cousin, Richard Sabo, as well as his cousin who was more like his son, Todd Sabo.

Preceding him in death other than his parents were his sister, Betty Jane Scott; and brother, Joseph J. Sabo.

In accordance with his wishes, a private service will be held for the family. No public calling hours or services will be scheduled.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made payable to the Special Olympics of Trumbull County, Fairhaven, (or) Shriners Children’s Hospital, all in c/o the funeral home.

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Sabo was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135)

