VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” J. Ulp, of Vienna, Ohio, went home to Jesus on Saturday, June 10, 2023, following a battle with lung cancer. He passed peacefully at his home with his family by his side. He was 74.

Robert was born July 27, 1948, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Robert W. and Alice Geneva “Genie” (Waldorf) Ulp.

He graduated from Mathews High School in 1966 and furthered his education by receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Youngstown State University in 1972.

He worked as an assistant superintendent at Avalon Golf until 1977 and then at Indalex Incorporated in Girard, Ohio. After retiring from Indalex in 2007, he began farming full time.

Bob, along with his wife and children, carried on the family tradition of growing and selling produce at their roadside market, which was started by his parents in the 1940s. Bob was especially well known for his sweet corn and tomatoes. People in the community who drove past the family farm saw him tending his garden daily from dawn to dusk. He truly loved the process of growing vegetables, from starting the seeds in his greenhouse to planting and harvesting.

In addition to farming, Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors and watching all sports but above all else, Bob loved his family. He was especially delighted in spending time with his grandchildren.

A man of strong faith, he was a member of the Paynes Corners Christian Church in Brookfield, Ohio and the former Copper Penny Lodge #778, F&AM, Vienna.

Survivors include his wife, Lynn L. (Catlin) Ulp, whom he married December 11, 1971; daughter, Jennifer Bauman (Matthew) of Vienna; son, Jonathan Ulp of North Canton; two grandchildren, Andrew Bauman and Jordyn Bauman; siblings, Janet Banner of Florida, Margaret Goldberg of South Carolina and William Ulp of Florida and his brother-in-law, Jerry Appleton of South Carolina.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marjorie Appleton; brother-in-law, Eugene Goldberg and sister-in-law, Donna Ulp.

A time of gathering in Bob’s honor will be held Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403, where a masonic service will conclude the evening at 7:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be held Friday, June 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m, in the Paynes Corners Christian Church, 277 Warner Road, Brookfield.

He will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to the church.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.