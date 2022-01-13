AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Francis Vinion, Sr., 69, of Austintown, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Thursday, January 6, 2022, while at home by natural causes.

Robert was born November 28, 1952, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Harry Francis and Pearlene Mae (Wagner) Vinion.

He was a truck driver and mechanic most of his life.

He was a jack of all trades and master of none when it came to talents and hobbies. He enjoyed cooking, baking, fishing, scrapping and coloring. He always had a heart to help others when they needed him and enjoyed staying busy. When given the opportunity, he loved to travel and play the lottery or go to the casino.

Survivors include his father, Harry of Austintown; his children, Tammy Marie Bishop of Tampa, Florida, Timothy David Vinion, Sr. of Austintown, Robert Francis Vinion, Jr. of Justin, Texas and Heidi Mae Vinion of Gustavus, Ohio; his grandchildren, Aiden Bishop, Timothy David Vinion, Jr., Autumn Vinion and Dakota Hanna and his siblings, Linda Reese of Youngstown, Russell (Connie) Vinion, Diane (Larry) Sztary, Robin (George) Rusu and Roxanne Vinion, all of Austintown.

Preceding him in death are his mother; his infant son, Robert Francis Vinion, Jr. (from a previous marriage); daughter, Nicole Anne Vinion-Boise and siblings, Brian Vinion and Beth Hinkle.

In accordance with his wishes, no services or calling hours will be scheduled.

