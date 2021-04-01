Robert E. Zaremba, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Zaremba of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021.

Robert was born December 1, 1976, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Thomas J. and Susan (Lartz) Zaremba.

A 1995 graduate of Brookfield High School, he furthered his education by attending Penn State University Shenango Campus and obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science from Youngstown State University. He continued his educational pursuits in computer technology at the University of Pitt.

Bob was gifted when working with computers. He could write and interpret various coding and help troubleshoot computer programming.

As a youth, he was a member of the Brookfield United Methodist Church.

In his spare time, Bob enjoyed using his computer, gaming and surfing the web.

He is survived by his father, Thomas of Brookfield, Ohio; his mother, Susan of Hermitage; his brother, Thomas J. Zaremba, Jr. (fiancée, Julie) of Cincinnati, Ohio; his half-sister, Stacey Ludwig of Hermitage and his nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his grandparents, Dr. Robert and Vera Lartz, and Edward and Filomena Zaremba.

In accordance with his wishes, no services or calling hours will be scheduled.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135). Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 (or) www.kidneyfund.org.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 2 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.