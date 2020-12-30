Robert C. Timko, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert C. Timko, of Vienna, Ohio, peacefully passed from this life on Monday, December 28, 2020, while a patient at Shepherd of the Valley, Liberty Township, Ohio, following an extended illness. He was 97.

Robert was born July 10, 1923, in Wheatland, Pennsylvania, a son to John A. and Susan (Korpa) Timko.

Bob selflessly left his home to defend our flag and to help keep our country free when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the WWII. He was assigned to the USS LSM #470 and his decorations include: Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign Medal and American Area Campaign Medal. He was honorably discharged from his duties with the rank of Signalman 2nd Class.

He retired as a Tool and Die Maker for Packard Electric, Warren, Ohio, after dedicating 30 years to the company.

He was a member of Vienna Presbyterian Church, and the VFW Post #3521, both of Vienna. In addition, he was a Volunteer Fireman with the Vienna Township Fire Department, Boy Scouts of America Troop #81, Assistant Scout Master and the National Packard Museum, Warren.

He enjoyed a full life that included traveling and camping in both the Tionesta area and especially his beloved Porky Mountains. He loved hunting and fishing and simply having fun with friends and family. He loved a good Jack and water or just having a beer around the campfire. He will be missed dearly by his grandsons, whom he was truly proud of and his family.

Survivors include his bride of 73 years, Martha J. (Consider) Timko, whom he married August 23, 1947; his son, Daryl R. Timko and his wife Robin, of Hartford, Ohio; his daughter, Debra R. Timko, of Vienna; his grandsons, Sam and Nash Timko and his brother, Charles Timko and his wife Sandy, of Brookfield, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his son, Bradley Timko; brothers, George, John, Earl, Bill, Ron, Larry and Don Timko and sisters, Dorothy Goodworth and Betty Richards.

In accordance to his wishes, no calling hours or services will be scheduled.

He will be laid to rest with family in the Vienna Township Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Memorial contributions can be made to the Vienna Presbyterian Church, 4295 Warren-Sharon Rd., Vienna, Ohio 44473.

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Timko was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135)

