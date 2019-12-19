Robert “Bob” A. Prussia, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” A. Prussia, of Masury, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Friday, December 13, 2019, while a patient of the Trumbull Memorial Hospital, Warren, Ohio, following a period of declining health. He was 65.

Bob was born September 27, 1954, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Daniel B. & Rebecca (Jordan) Prussia.

Most of his life, he worked as a truck driver and of late for P.I. & I. Trucking, Masury.

In his spare time, he enjoyed a strong cup of coffee and an equally tempered conversation. He had no use for sports and only turned on the TV to provide back ground noise. However, he did have a great sense of humor and he didn’t “sweat the small stuff’” in life. He did care deeply for his family and friends.

Survivors include: his wife, Janetta S. (Rhodes) Prussia, whom he married June 21, 1987; his boys, Robert W. Prussia and Daniel B. Prussia, both of Masury and his brother, Bill Prussia (Patty), of Colorado.

His parents preceded him in death.

In accordance with his wishes, no services or calling hours will be observed.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Prussia was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135)