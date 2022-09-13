MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Allen Schweiss, Jr., of Masury, Ohio, passed from this life into eternal rest at 5:56 pm Sunday, September 11, 2022, while a patient in the O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center, Masury, following a brief illness. He was 66.

Robert was born September 20, 1955, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Robert Allen Schweiss, Sr. & Betty (McInturff) Schweiss.

He graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1973.

He worked numerous jobs during his lifetime as he was a “jack of all trades”. Bob may be remembered working as a body man for his family at Schweiss Garage, or at Masury Collision; or possibly as a truck driver for P.I. & I. Trucking, or a laborer in the construction trades; or maybe as a worker at the plant, either at Blue Moose or the Steel Car. Nevertheless, he was a hard worker who dedicated himself no matter which job he held.

In his spare time, Bob enjoyed riding his trike, camping and cooking on a spit. He loved the simple pleasures of life. And he was always willing to lend a helping hand.

He is survived by: his wife, Cindy S. (Boles) Schweiss, whom he married August 16, 1997; daughter, Linda Boles, of Masury; grandsons, Khye Edward Torreance & Larry Edward Guerrero; step-mom, Joyce Schweiss, of Connecticut; daughter, Jonette Essig (Aaron), of Perrysburg, Ohio; grandson, Jensen; granddaughters, Elise & Adora; son, Robert Alan Schweiss, III (Mindi), of Hubbard, Ohio; grandson, Robert Alan IV; granddaughter, Bristal; as well as his extended family.

Preceding him in death are his parents; and twin sisters.

In accordance with his wishes, no services or calling hours will be scheduled. He will be laid to rest with family in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Rd., SE, Vienna, Ohio 44473.

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Schweiss was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135)

