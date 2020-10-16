Rita “Oma” M. Baggott, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita “Oma” M. (Heutle) Baggott passed away Friday, October 16.

Rita was born February 1, 1938.

A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, October 18, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7 SE in Brookfield.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 18, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

