FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rickey L. Kitt, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away in the Emergency Room of Sharon Regional Hospital on Friday, June 17, 2022, following a sudden illness. He was 64.

Rickey was born October 12, 1957, in Cheraw, South Carolina, a son to Charlie H. and Mamie (McQueen) Kitt.

He graduated in 1976 from Farrell High School and furthered his education while attending Edinboro University.

Rickey had worked as a Certified Nurse’s Assistant, although he may be best remembered as the longtime custodian at Greater Morris Chapel A.M.E., Farrell.

One of his favorite past-times was sitting on the porch talking with neighbors and friends. In addition, he also enjoyed helping others, always being there when called upon and assisting with handyman jobs for his neighbors and family.

He is survived by: his siblings; Eleanor (Kitt) Samuels, Linda (Kitt) Craig, Darlene (Kitt) Mitchell and her husband Kevin and Anthony Kitt; his nieces and nephews, as well as his great-nieces and nephews and his extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Charlie H. Kitt, Jr., Archie A. Kitt and Ernestine (Kitt) Mallory and great-niece, Kadejah Mallory.

A Home Going Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at the Redeemed Sanctuary Church, 120 Elm Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146, with Pastor Tiffany Holden, officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Coordination of this tribute for Rickey was provided by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. (330-509-3135).

