Richard S. Kratko, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard S. Kratko of Masury, Ohio, was born August 29, 1951, a son to Frank and Anna (Mikulin) Kratko, Sr. of Brookfield, Ohio.

He passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital, in Pittsburgh.

He had the ability to hold a conversation with anyone. To him, there was no such thing as a stranger.

Rich worked as a fabricator at General Extrusions in Youngstown until he retired.

He loved fishing, camping and being outside in the yard enjoying the nice weather. He was capable of inventing and figuring out a solution to make tasks simpler. He was a great problem solver. In addition, he always cheered for the Cleveland Indians and Browns.

Rich’s life ended way too soon. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. We love you!

He leaves behind his wife, Sharon; children, Tom (Megan) Kratko and John (Missy) Kratko, both of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Shannon Kratko of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Rhonda Kratko (Chuck) of Youngstown, Ohio; step-son, Todd (Heather) Magyarosi of Tampa, Florida; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson and sisters, Stephanie Baker of Brookfield and Marianne (Ken) Remalia of Mesa, Arizona.

Preceding him in death were his parents and his brothers, Frank, Jr. and Ronald Kratko.

In accordance to his wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Coordination of this tribute for Rich was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner and Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, Ohio (330-509-3135).

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard “Rich” S. Kratko, please visit our floral store.