HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Ricky” M. Shardy, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, while a patient at Sharon Regional Hospital, following a brief illness. He was 61.

Ricky was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on December 14, 1960, a son to Stephen A. and Sandra (Robinson) Shardy, Sr.

Ricky’s nickname was Charlie Brown. He always said he wanted to “drive my blue Harley to Hawaii.” His favorite things were a dollar bill and a Dr. Pepper. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and he loved country music singer Reba McEntire.

Survivors include: his brother, David H. (Laurie) Shardy, of Masury, Ohio; his sister, Maria B. Shardy Simms Harris, Lavonia, Georgia; his many aunts and uncles, as well as his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Stephen “Bud” Shardy, Jr.

As per his request, no calling hours or services will be held.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the MCAR, 850 North Hermitage Rd., Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

