Richard “Richie” Allen Loosemore, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Richie” Allen Loosemore, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, formerly of Masury, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021, while a patient in UPMC – Hamot, Erie, Pennsylvania, following a sudden illness. He was 54.

Richie was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on January 9, 1967, a son to David W. and Ella Mae (McGhee) Loosemore.

He was in the class of 1985 at Brookfield High School and had worked as a Demolition Burner for Gulf Coast Dismantling & Salvage, Inc.

He was a member of Mercer County A.B.A.T.E. and the Croatian Club, Farrell, Pennsylvania.

In his spare time, he enjoyed cooking on the spit, hanging with his friends, riding motorcycles and working.

Survivors include: his children, Travis Allen Loosemore (Fiancé, Rhyann Eder), of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Dakota Shane Loosemore, of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Katrina Loosemore, of Ocklawaha, Florida; his grandchildren, Caden Rodwanski, Peyton Root, Mason Klein, Harper Loosemore, & Odin Loosemore; his siblings, Donald (Joy) Loosemore, of Leavittsburg, Dan Loosemore, of Kinsman, Ohio, and Johnna (John) Peretic, of Masury; his cousin, Diane Miller-Zec, of Masury; as well as his many extended family members and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David; and sister, Kemma.

A memorial service will be held and announced at a later date.

