CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Lee Williams, of Cortland, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, surrounded by his loving family while under the care of Hospice of the Valley in his home. He was 54.

Richard was born on January 1, 1969, in Warren, Ohio, a son to Donald and Carol (Higley) Williams.

He graduated in 1988 from Joseph Badger High School.

He worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Operating Engineers Local #66, Youngstown, Ohio.

Rich was a member of the Cortland Moose Lodge #1012. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on cars and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He could always be found sitting under the tree in the summertime. He may be best remembered for his willingness to lend a helping hand to his friends. He will be missed.

He is survived by his parents of Hartford, Ohio; wife, Marsha Lynne (Dudas) Williams, whom he married June 8, 2012; children, Brandy Hitchcock (Chris Salling) of Vienna, Ohio and Bruce Hitchcock II of Struthers, Ohio; grandchildren, Dylan and Dakota Hitchcock; siblings, Shirley (Dave) Stoffick of Cortland and David Williams (Samantha Bayus) of Hartford; aunt, Marilyn Wensel; father-in-law, Bill (Sandy) Dudas; sisters-in-law, Belinda (Greg) Kindle and Joyce DuMaurier; many nieces and nephews; countless friends and his fur-pup, Lucky.

His mother-in-law, Barb Bohzi, preceded him in death.

In accordance with his wishes, no calling hours or service will be held.

Richard’s family would like to acknowledge, with a heartfelt thank you, the folks at Hospice of the Valley for loving care extended to him and his family.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made payable to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts-Wick Road, Girard, OH 44420.

Coordination of this tribute for Richard was conducted by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. (330-509-3135)

Expressions of sympathy for his family may be left at bricelandfuneralservice.com.

