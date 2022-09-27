YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Lee Garver “Garv”, of Youngstown, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Thursday, September 22, 2022, while at home and surrounded by the love of his family, following a long illness. He was 83.

Richard was born on April 4, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Hugh D. and Hazel E. (Rollason) Garver.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1957, and attended classes at Ohio State University.

Self was forgotten when he enlisted with the United States Navy to help protect our flag and keep our country free. His last assignment was with the Helicopter Anti-Submarine 2nd Squadron. He was honorably discharged from his duties with the rank of Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class, with a Vietnam Service Medal.

Mr. Garver worked on the assembly line for over 24 years at the General Motors Plant, Lordstown, Ohio. In addition, he was a well-known Blacksmith. He also served as a Trooper for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

His memberships included the Beaver Creek Horseman’s Association and United Auto Workers Local #1112.

In his spare time, Garv loved being around his horses & mules. He was an avid horseman, who enjoyed riding at Beaver Creek State Park. In addition, he liked going with his wife Valerie to garage sales & antique shops.

Survivors include: his wife, Valerie M. (Beil) Garver, whom he married December 31, 1977; children, Joey Zenchak, of Boca Ratan, Florida, Elizabeth Bradley (Timothy), of Erie, Pennsylvania, Edward Zenchak (Cynthia), of Coral Springs, Florida, and Doreen Durkin, of Salem, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Donna Weaver (Robert), of Boardman, Ohio, and David Garver (Olive), of Englewood, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh D. Garver & Hazel E. Garver-Stoner.

In accordance to his wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy, his family requests that material contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Garver was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135)

