SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – We gather to remember and honor the life of Richard Delano Allen Rain IV, born to the late Gwendolyn Williams and Richard Delano Allen Rain III (Dale) on April 13, 1981. A man whose presence warmed our hearts, whose love enveloped us, and whose trustworthiness was an unwavering beacon in our lives.

Richard was a loving brother, devoted father, a faithful friend and an extraordinary chef, a man whose very essence was a testament to the qualities we all strive to embody.

Richard’s early childhood began in Washington D.C. He embarked on a new journey in Pennsylvania at the tender age of 11, where he was embraced by his grandmother, Beatrice Williams Talbert.

Richard’s love for his family and friends was boundless. He had a way of making everyone feel cherished and valued. Whether it was a warm embrace, a hilarious joke, a kind word, or a heartfelt smile, he had an uncanny ability to make you feel like the most important person in the world when you were with him. His love was a force of nature that swept through the lives of those fortunate enough to know him, leaving behind a trail of cherished memories.

One of the many ways Richard expressed his love was through his culinary skills. He had a passion for cooking that was nothing short of remarkable. The joy he found in entertaining and sharing his culinary creations with us was infectious. Each meal he prepared was a work of art, a symphony of flavors that would linger on our taste buds and in our hearts. His kitchen was a place of magic, where he created not just delicious dishes but also unforgettable moments that brought people together. Richard’s love for cooking was a reflection of his love for life itself.

Throughout his journey, Richard faced his share of challenges but he did so with unwavering strength and an unchanging heart. His resilience was a testament to his character. He never allowed adversity to define him or deter him from his path. Instead, he faced each challenge with courage and determination and he emerged stronger with each trial, a living example of the power of the human spirit to overcome.

Richard was a man of trustworthiness, a quality so rare and invaluable. We all knew that when Richard made a promise, he would keep it. His word was his bond and his honesty was a guiding light in our lives. He was someone you could rely on, confide in and turn to, in times of need. His trustworthiness was a rare gift that enriched our lives. In his loving, trustworthy and respectful nature, Richard Rain’s heart made the world a better place. His legacy lives on in the hearts of those who were blessed to know him, and the memories of his love and kindness will forever be cherished. As we mourn his passing, let us also celebrate the beautiful life he lived and the indelible mark he left on our lives.

Richard Rain’s legacy of love, trust and resilience will continue to inspire us to be better people, to embrace our loved ones with open hearts, and to face life’s challenges with unwavering strength. In honoring his memory, we honor the very best in all of us.



Richard is preceded by his mother, Gwendolyn Williams; father, Richard Delano Allen Rain; grandmother, Endie Mae Hawley; grandfather, Willie Rusell Cooper; grandmother, Beatrice Williams–Talbert; grandfather, Samuel Rain, Sr. and uncle, Alexander Hawley.

He is survived by his sister, Safari Williams; his nephew, Dakota Sarf; niece, Bella Giselle Sarf; son, Landen Cross Rain; daughters, Indyah Traillen Rain and Rhilijen Delani Enyonna Rain and children in love, Niylan Atwood, Ariees Phillips, London Pinkins, Derrick, Sallet and Cortez Nixon. Richard leaves to mourn his family whom he wholeheartedly adored, his favorite cousin, Yolanda Randolph; Sean Rain, Sr, (Roxanne); Aunt Veon James, Aunt Sannie Lee Austin, Aunt Endie Randolph, Aunt Mildred Hawley, Aunt Crystal and Aunt Annie Carr and a host of cousins, family, friends and coworkers. He shared a special bond with the beautiful mothers of his children, Felicia Phillips and Patrice Pinkins.

A Memorial Home Going Celebration will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the Redeemed Sanctuary Church, 120 Elm Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146, by officiant, Pastor Tiffany Holden and Eulogist, Pastor T. James Harrison.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service. Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

