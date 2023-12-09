BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Arbies” W. Kroner, Jr., of Brookfield, Ohio, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at home and surrounded by the love of his family following an extended illness. He was 70.

Richard was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on May 11, 1953, a son to Richard “Pappy” William Kroner, Sr. & Ocie Mae (Jackson) Kroner.

He graduated from Brookfield High School in 1971 and worked as a Truck Driver for Nick Strimbu Incorporated, Brookfield, for over 30 years before retiring.

In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling with his bride and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his mother, Mae Kroner, of Brookfield; his bride, Francine “Frani” L. Kroner, whom he married September 25, 1999; his brothers, Randy M. Kroner and his wife Jo Anne, of Transfer, Pennsylvania, Roger A. Kroner, of Brookfield and Ronald “Goose” E. Kroner, Sr. and his wife Virginia “Ginny”, of Liberty Township, Ohio and his nephews, Ronnie Kroner and his friend, Autumn, Kenny Kroner and his wife, Morgan and Craig Kroner and his wife, Jamie.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Sr.; brother, Robert Eugene “Pops” Kroner; nephew, Jamie Kroner and his fur-pup, Harley Davidson Kroner.

A time of Memorial Gathering will be held in Arbies’ honor on Friday, December 15, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Briceland Funeral Service, located at 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made payable to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road, SE, Vienna, Ohio 44473.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

