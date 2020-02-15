Richard Alan Fink, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Alan Fink, 60, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away at home at 12:52 p.m. on February 13, 2020, surrounded by his wife, kids and grandkids, following a courageous battle with liver cancer.

Rich was born October 6, 1959 in Salem, Ohio, to the late Lester S. and Marcia L. (Handwork) Fink.

He was a 1978 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

He then met the love of his life Debby Crum and they were married June 19, 1982.

Rich began his working career with the Calex Corporation in Campbell, Ohio. After surviving an industrial electrocution, he took his second chance at life as an opportunity and became a self-taught offset printing press operator. He successfully established the Print Fast Printing Company in Boardman, Ohio; a thriving business he and his wife operated for 18 years.

Rich was ordained as a Deacon in the Southern Baptist Association on June 19, 2011. He was also a Professional Association of Diving Instructors, Open Water Diver with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team.

In his spare time, Rich enjoyed woodworking, fishing and camping with family. He was a self-proclaimed “BBQ Aficionado”. When Rich was not doing any of those mentioned hobbies, he could be found browsing for bargains at his local Marc’s, where he was considered family by the staff.

Every Labor Day weekend, Rich could not be found at home, but rather at the Canfield Fair with his family, looking for the perfect bench by the cow barns to enjoy a $1 corn dog, covered in mustard. This tradition is guaranteed to be carried on by his family!

Nothing was more important to Rich than family, especially being a “papa” to his grandkids!

He leaves, his loving wife of 37 years, Debby; his kids, Charitee L. Fink of East Aurora, New York, Dan W. Fetherolf of Rootstown, Ohio and Richard S. Fink and his wife, Kimberly McGarvey, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; his five amazing grandkids, Kylee, Makenna, Derick, Braydon and Brady; his best buddy, his dog, Prince, as well as his extensive extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Roger and Randy Fink.

Family and friends may call on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home, 672 Churchill Rd., Girard, OH 44420.

Calling hours will also be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will take place on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home.

He will be laid for eternal rest at Brunstetter Cemetery, Austintown, Ohio (BYOS).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

A special thank you from the Fink family is being extended to Dr. Richard Marina and his caring staff; the Fresenius Dialysis Center of Austintown; the Ohio Living Home Health “Rhonda”; the staff of Mercy Health Youngstown and Dr. Dan Miller and his staff for the love, support and compassion shown to Rich and his family through his illness and at this difficult time.

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Fink was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner and Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330) 509-3135.

