Rebekah “Granny” Yaist, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebekah “Granny” Yaist, of Girard, Ohio, was called home on Friday, November 19, 2021, while a patient at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, following a brief illness. She was 65.

Rebekah was born September 2, 1956 in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter to William and Jean (Bircher) Caldwell.

She graduated from Warren Western Reserve High School in 1975.

She had worked as a housekeeper for area hotels. In addition, she worked retail at D&K and Dollar General, security detail at Packard and she was a certified phlebotomist.

In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting and crafting, however, spending time with her grandkids is what she loved the most.

Survivors include her son, Anthony (Trasa) Hoskin of Girard; her grandchildren, Natalie, Zane, Kristal, Zoe, Kollin, Breanna and Gabriella; her great-grandson, Liam and her sister, Careen (Jerry) Frame of Tanner, West Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, William Peace.

A celebration of life service will be planned and announced for a later date.

