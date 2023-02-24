HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond J. Horvatovich, 88, passed away Thursday, February 23.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 25, 11:00 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 357 N. Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service.

