HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ray A. Himes, of Hubbard, Ohio, went to his Heavenly home on Thursday, August 10, 2023, while a patient in St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown, Ohio, following a brief illness. He was 89.

Ray was born on October 26, 1933, in Summerville, Pennsylvania, a son to Ray Albert and Ednah (Bartlett) Himes.

He graduated from Summerville High School in 1951.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was assigned to Company A of the 1st Medical Battalion and was honorably discharged with the rank of Specialist 4th Class.

Ray worked in the maintenance department for Sherwin-Williams, where he dedicated over 28 years to the company. In addition, he worked at U.S. Can until retiring in 1988.

He was a member of the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene and Jerusalem Lodge #19 F&AM, Hartford, Ohio.

In his spare time, he enjoyed model railroading, which he liked to display this hobby at libraries, schools and anywhere he was invited. He and his wife, Leslee, loved wintering for more than 20 years in Sebring, Florida, however, tinkering in his workshop, as well as spending time with his family and friends, gave him the most joy.

Survivors include his wife, Leslee K. (Elder) Himes, whom he married April 25, 1981; son, David (Heather) Himes of Union City, Pennsylvania; daughter, Heidi (Richard) Troup of Gilford, New Hampshire; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Reitz and brother, Wilson Allen Himes.

A time of gathering in Ray’s honor will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 17, 2023, in the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene, 1815 Cherry Lane, Hubbard, OH 44425, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to the church.

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Himes was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director. (330-509-3135).

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Ray A. Himes, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 15 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.