Randy W. Noel, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randy W. Noel, of Girard, Ohio, formerly of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in the Emergency Room of Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, following an apparent heart attack. He was 53.

Randy was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on March 25, 1966, a son to Curry and Sandra L. (Haggerty) Noel.

He worked as a nuisance trapper and was a life member of the North American Fishing Club, as well as the Ohio State Trappers Association.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping and camping.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbi Jo (Foraker) Noel, whom he married November 13, 1999; son, Randy W. Noel, Jr., Girard and siblings, Steve Noel and Connie Patrick, both of Hubbard and Mona Waldeck (Dave), Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Rick Noel.

In accordance with his wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be held.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to the National Trappers Association, 2815 Washington Avenue, Bedford, Indiana 47421.

