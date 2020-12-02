Randy G. Daye, Sr., Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Randy G. Daye, Sr. of Mercer, Pennsylvania passed from this life late Monday night, November 30, 2020, while at home and under hospice care, following an extended illness. He was 55.

Randy was born May 25, 1965, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a son to James A. and Anna Belle (Wells) Daye.

He had primarily worked as a welder and fabricator.

He was a member of the United Auto Workers Union, and was a social member of the American Legion Post #159, of Mercer.

In his spare time, he enjoyed anything to do with cars; following NASCAR, most notably #43 Richard Petty and watching dirt track racing. Randy was a longtime “Blaney family” racing fan. He loved traveling and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan, however, being with his family, especially around his grandkids, brought him the most happiness.

Survivors include his wife, Stacey Daye-Crawford; his children, Amber L. Daye (Anthony DiCarlo, III) of Fredonia, Pennsylvania and Randy G. Daye, Jr. of Mercer; his grandchildren, Raymond, Destiny, Camden, Brentley and GraceLynn; his siblings, Linda Kellner of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Stella Bell (Stanley) of Mercer and Ryan Daye of Volant, Pennsylvania and his extended family too.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Rick Wells, Rodney Daye and Raymond Daye; nephew, Bradley Kellner; niece, Jessica Daye and brother-in-law, Richard Kellner.

A time of gathering to honor Randy will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. For those coming to pay their respects, it is suggested that face coverings be worn.

His funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., also in the funeral home.

He will be laid to rest with family in Mt. Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township, Pennsylvania.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to the family c/o the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.