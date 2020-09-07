Rachelle A. Campbell-Wilkes, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rachelle A. Campbell-Wilkes, of Masury, Ohio, was called home on Sunday, September 6, 2020, while a patient in the Sharon Regional Hospital, Sharon, Pennsylvania, following a sudden illness at work just two days before. She was 50.

Rachelle was born on March 7, 1970, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter to Ralph E. and Ruth (Abplanalp) Gosnell.

She was a 1988 graduate of Joseph Badger High School and a member of the National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association.

She worked as a rural letter carrier for 22 years with the United States Post Office, at both the Masury and Brookfield, Ohio locations.

Rachelle will be remembered for her infectious laugh and her always smiling face. She blessed everyone in her life and never expected anything in return. She had a beautiful soul that displayed a constant warmth around her. She could always brighten the darkest of days.

In her spare time, she enjoyed going to yard sales, collecting Sesame Street memorabilia and vinyl records.

Her absolute favorite holiday was of course, Halloween. However, spending time with her family gave her the most joy.

Survivors include her husband, John H. Wilkes, whom she married on October 31, 2008; her children, Addam Wilkes, of Masury, Ramzi Campbell, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Zoe Wilkes and Jessy Wilkes, both of home; her mother, Ruth, of Fowler, Ohio; her siblings, Ralph E. Gosnell, II (Donna), of Valdosta, Georgia, Rebecca L. Fox (Jim), of Vienna, Ohio and Robin R. Sullinger (Rev. Thomas), of Danville, Arkansas; as well as her many special and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her father and by her former husband, Andrew Campbell.

In accordance to her wishes, no public calling hours or funeral will be scheduled.

A private family celebration of life service will be held.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the Friends of the Brookfield Library c/o the funeral home.

