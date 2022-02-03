MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rachel Kay Crisan, of Masury, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Sunday, January 30, 2022 while at home, following a long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was 78.

Kay was born March 15, 1943, in Butler, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Raymond & Doris (Myers) Sealy.

A 1961 graduate from Badger High School, she attended Youngstown State University where she studied accounting and bookkeeping.

Kay had worked as a Teller for Cortland Bank for many years.

She was catholic by faith although she attended many different area churches through the years

In her spare time, Kay enjoyed cheering for her Cleveland Browns, Indians, and Cavs, as well as Notre Dame and Ohio State University athletics. She was also an avid auto racing fan. In addition, she loved cooking, baking, riding motorcycles, going to the mountains and being at Conneaut Lake. However, spending time with her grandkids is what warmed her heart the most.

Her survivors include: her son, Thomas P. Crisan & his wife Kristen, of Masury; her grandchildren, Zachary and Danika; her sister, Dorothy Lu Aberman & her husband Sheldon, The Villages, Florida and her nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Lawrence John Crisan, whom she married July 3, 1963, he died December 17, 2001; her brother, James Sealy & his wife Donna, and her sister, Alyce Beth Hipple.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Memorial contributions can be made to the Brookfield United Methodist Church Food Pantry, P.O. Box 22, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

Coordination of this tribute for Mrs. Crisan was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. (330-509-3135)

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rachel Kay (Sealy) Crisan, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.