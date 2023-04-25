FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rachael J. “Rach” Davis, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, unexpectantly passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in the Emergency Room of Sharon Regional Hospital, following a sudden illness. She was 55.

Rachael was born August 16, 1967, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter to George & Shirley (Scott) Cook.

She was a proud homemaker for her family. In addition, she had worked as a dietary aid and housekeeper for Orange Village, Nugent’s, and Sharon Regional Hospital.

She was a former member of the Greater Mount Zion Church of God in Christ and Hour of Power Full Gospel Tabernacle, both in Farrell.

In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cooking, cleaning, cheering for the Dallas Cowboys, and listening to R&B and Gospel Music. She was a very kind and warm-hearted woman who wanted to help take care of people. She would always check-in on her neighbors to make sure they were ok. She will be greatly missed.

Survivors include: her husband, Gregory G. Davis, whom she married August 6, 2000; her mother Shirley, of Erie, Pennsylvania; her siblings, Yvonne Jones (Vincent Ward), of Alexandria, Virginia, Halima Bibi Shazia (aka: Ardena Cook), of Phillips, Maine, Alice Faye Lee (Rodney), of St. Marys, Georgia, and George Cook, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; a host of nieces and nephews; and her extended family too.

She was preceded in death by father, George; and by her children, Darius, Mariah, & Isiah.

A time of gathering for Rachael will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. Her celebration continues with a Home Going Service at 12:00 Noon, also in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family c/o the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Coordination of this tribute for Ms. Rachael was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director. (330-509-3135)

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Rachael J. Davis, please visit our flower store.