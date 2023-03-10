PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – R. Stephen Hayes, 54, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, passed away February 22, 2023.

Steve was born in Pittsburgh, on March 9. 1968, a son to the late Richard Swift Hayes and Mary A. (McNamee) Hayes.

He graduated from Peabody High School in 1986. He was well known as “Sparky” to his friends and family who will miss him dearly.

Steve loved playing darts, bowling, and was a huge Pittsburgh sports fan!

He worked as a self-employed Electrician.

Steve is survived by his sons, Corey Michalek, of Pittsburgh, and Stephen Hayes, of Brookfield, Ohio; uncle, William R. McNamee, of Pittsburgh; cousins, Katie McNamee, of Pittsburgh, and David McNamee (Amy), of Maryland; as well as his many friends and sweet feline, Misty.

No services will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by the Briceland Funeral Service.

