BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter “Pete” John Sabino, of Brookfield, Ohio, was called home on Friday, May 20, 2022, while going for a walk in the Brookfield Township Cemetery, a place where he felt solace. He was 66.

Peter was born February 13, 1956, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to John Sabino and Jean (Anderson) Sabino-Jones.

He graduated in 1974 from Girard High School and married his high school sweetheart, Suzann J. Capperes, on May 14, 1977.

Pete worked as a maintenance technician for Trinity Industries, Girard, where he dedicated 43 years of service to the company before retiring.

He was a member of the St. Rose Catholic Church, Girard.

In his spare time, Pete enjoyed cooking, tending to his garden, doing yard work, reading, working on Sudoku and crossword puzzles, attending air shows, watching the History and Discovery Channels and of course, walking. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan. However, most of all, he loved vacationing with his family in the Great Smoky Mountains.

He is survived by: his bride of 45 years, Suzann; his step-sister, Christine (Gary) Staffrey; his step-brother, John Jones; his many nieces and nephews, and great ones too; as well as his extended family and close friends.

Preceding him in death are his parents; step-father, Robert “Bub” Jones;and sister, Carol Barrett and her husband, Dennis.

In accordance with his wishes, private services will be held. He will be laid to rest in the Girard City Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Coordination of this tribute for Pete was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135)

