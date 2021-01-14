Peter “Pete” D. Berecek, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter “Pete” D. Berecek, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021, while at home following a period of declining health. He was 80.

Peter was born January 13, 1940, at home in Hartford, Ohio, a son to Steven M. & Frances B. (Palakovic) Berecek.

He was a 1957 graduate from Brookfield High School.

After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Airforce Reserves, where he served his country proudly for six years. Meanwhile, he furthered his studies while attending Youngstown College.

Pete worked several area jobs including: the family owned Ohio Dairy in Brookfield, Kidd’s Sohio Station and the former GATX Plant in Masury. In addition, he worked for Packard Electric for 30 years before officially retiring.

He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Vienna, Ohio and St. George Lodge #66, Croatian Home of Youngstown, Ohio, as well as the Croatian Club of Farrell, Pennsylvania.

In his spare time, he enjoyed water skiing, classic cars, watching NASCAR and spending time with family and friends. But his most cherished times were with his wife, especially spending winters in Florida.

He is survived by: his wife, Carolyn R. (Kocis) Berecek, whom he married on January 4, 1997; his children, Pete (Tracy) Berecek, of Brookfield, Dan (Dori) Berecek, of Vienna, Ohio, Patty Scharba, of Brookfield, and Tammy McCarthy, of Erie, Pennsylvania; his 12 grandchildren and his siblings, Steve (Paulette) Berecek, of Garrettsville, Ohio, twin brother, Paul (Dianne) Berecek, of Fairlawn, Ohio, Anne (Bob) Siwiecki, of Tampa, Florida, Sophie (Thomas) Gerber, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, and Christine Turner, of Massillon, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents and also his brother-in-law, Jerry Turner.

In accordance to his wishes, private services were held for his family.

He was laid to rest in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Fairhaven School, 420 Lincoln Way, Niles, Ohio 44446.

