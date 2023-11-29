MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tribute for Paul W. Clark a.k.a. Dad, Papa, Peepaw, Brother, Uncle, Friend, Skippy and Sporty

Paul William Clark of Masury, Ohio, went home to be with the lord and family who preceded him, on Monday, November 27, 2023, following a long and courageous fight against an extended illness. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and battled the treatment and sickness that came along with it. He was 64.

Paul was born on September 5, 1959, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to James L. and Regina Mae (Muldowney) Clark.

Paul went to Brookfield High School and was from the class of 1977.

He worked as a machine operator at U.S. Can in the container products division and at Denman Tire. In addition, he was a member of the USW union while at the plant. A few years later, he worked for his brother, Randy, at R. Clark & Sons Construction.

He was a social member of the Wheatland American Legion Post # 432 and the former Masury VFW Post #8860.

In his spare time, while still healthy, Paul enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting. He was an avid sports fan, diehard Cleveland fan, most notably the Indians and Browns, as well as an Ohio State Buckeye fan, however, spending time with his wonderful family, most importantly his grandkids, as well as attending their sporting events and activities, is what he loved most.

Survivors include his beloved daughter, Jamie Lee (Terry, son-in-law and best friend) Teal of Masury; adored grandchildren who called him Papa, Gracie Mae (14) and Jackson Paul Teal (11); his honeybun, Cynthia Clark of Masury; devoted siblings, James, Danny and Jackie Clark, all of Sharon, Randy (Amy) Clark of Brookfield, Timmy (April) Clark of Masury and Colleen Wright of Sharon and his many (many) special nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death are his parents; siblings, Nelly Clark, Candace (Clark) Praznik-Smith and Deborah (Clark) Jajko and his nephew, Joey Clark.

Paul was a strong, brave, fighter, who was one of a kind, and loved by all. He will be greatly missed.

A time of memorial gathering in Paul’s honor will be held on Friday, December 1, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403, where a memorial service will immediately follow at 6:00 p.m.

