Paul F. Nehlen, Jr., Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul F. Nehlen, Jr., of Brookfield, Ohio, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, following an apparent heart attack. He was 75.

Paul was born in Zanesville, Ohio, on September 11, 1945, a son to Paul F. and Dorothy E. (Watson) Nehlen, Sr.

Self was forgotten the day that he left his home to defend our flag and to help keep our country free. He enlisted with the United States Marine Corps and proudly served during the Vietnam Conflict where he achieved the rank of Private First Class.

Following an honorable discharge, he came home and found employment at Packard Electric where he worked as a technician.

He was a 1963 graduate of Brookfield High School. Growing up the oldest son in a family of eight kids, Paul excelled in baseball and fist fighting with pretty much anyone that was willing to give it a go. His brothers and family friends still tell stories, to this day, that defy the heart-of-gold that it took a few decades to reveal itself from within the man.

In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, his daily walk with his sister in the park, teaching kids to properly cut the grass, cooking massive pots of delicious spaghetti sauce, the occasional pork and sauerkraut dinner, watching sporting events with an encyclopedic memory of player stats and sometimes hollering at the TV set. He enjoyed trips to the casino with his wife, brother and sisters-in-law. He had a penchant for caring about the still suffering alcoholic and dedicated the last 40 years to maintaining his sobriety, as well as sharing that gift from God with anyone who asked for his help. Over the years, that has added up to a lot of people.

Survivors include his children, Paul F. Nehlen III and Nicole Osborne; his grandchildren, Abigail Nehlen, Emma Nehlen, Xavier Walton and Elijah Walton and his siblings, Thomas Nehlen, Dave Nehlen, Ron Nehlen, Ted Nehlen, Kathy Brenner, Linda Nehlen and Ruth Cinicola.

He was preceded in death by his parents two decades ago and very recently his son, Brandon Michael “Randy” Nehlen.

In accordance with his wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

As suggested by his family, in lieu of material contributions, we ask that you tell the ones around you that you love them.

