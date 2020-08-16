Patricia “Patty” A. (Palfi) Pushcar, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Patty” A. Pushcar, of Masury, Ohio, peacefully passed from this life Saturday, August 15, 2020, while a patient in the Hospice House, Poland, Ohio, following an extended illness. She was 68.

Paticia was born on September 19, 1951, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to Michael John and Mary Louise (Ganofsky) Palfi.

She graduated from Ursuline High School in 1969 and began her working career as a patient registration specialist with St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown. However, she retired from St. Joseph Health Care Center, Warren, Ohio, after dedicating 41 years to her craft.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Hubbard, Ohio.

Her absolute favorite place to be was Florida, her second home. In addition, she enjoyed walking on the beach, being in the sun, placing her toes in the sand and listening to the sound of the waves crashing along the shore. Furthermore, Patty absolutely loved flamingos and collecting sea shells.

Patty is survived by her children, John M. Pushcar (Cassie), Daniel M. Pushcar, both of Masury and Nicole L. Pushcar, of Naples, Florida; her grandsons, Jacob and Jeremiah Pushcar; her great-grandson, Elijah Pushcar; her siblings, John Palfi, of Youngstown, Mary Lou Hessman, of Canfield, Ohio, Pauline Pellegrini (Anthony), of Diamond, Ohio, Barbara Pizzola (David) and Christine Dundon (Joseph), both of Salem, Ohio; her best-friend, Kong.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary M. Pushcar, whom she married April 29, 1978, he died February 13, 2014; grandson, Joshua M. Pushcar; and brother-in-law, Ralph Hessman.

A time of gathering to honor Patty will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 225 N Main Street, Hubbard, Ohio 44425. Her celebration continues at 12:00 p.m. with a memorial mass, also in the church.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the National Aviary – American Flamingo Sanctuary, 700 Arch Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15212.

