Patricia Jean Fellows, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Jean Fellows, of Cortland, Ohio, gracefully passed away in her sleep on Monday, February 22, 2021, while at home following an extended illness. She was 79.

Patricia was born in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania on June 3, 1941, a daughter to Herbert and Martha (Miller) Fox.

A 1959 graduate from Aliquippa High School, she furthered her education by obtaining a bachelor’s degree in education from Geneva College in 1963. She completed her educational pursuit with a master’s degree from Marygrove College.

She enjoyed a successful 33 year elementary/middle school teaching career. She displayed her talents for the Hopewell School District in Aliquippa, Huntington School District, Huntington, Pennsylvania, Carlynton School District, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Rhema Christian School, Aliquippa and Mathews School District, Vienna, Ohio, respectively before retiring.

She was a believer in Jesus Christ spending many years of her life serving in various capacities utilizing her gifts and talents for her Lord and Savior.

In her spare time, she was an avid reader, enjoyed writing and making arts and crafts. She was very creative and enjoyed taking on numerous projects that utilized and displayed her creativity.

Survivors include: her husband of 56 years, Harry “Bill” W. Fellows, whom she married November 7, 1964; her son, Sean Fellows, of Cortland; her sister, Rebecca McCumbee, of Beaver, Pennsylvania; and her nieces and nephews, Tracy (Ray) Holton, of New Bern, North Carolina, Shelly Conley, of Beaver, George Bradford, of Midland, Pennsylvania, Jason Fox, of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, Ryan (Nicol) Fox, of Aliquippa, Alan Stanley, of Brookfield, Ohio, and Brian Narry; as well as great nieces and nephews too.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, William “Bill” Fox; niece, Amy Narry and sister-in-law, Margaret Stanley.

A time of gathering to honor Mrs. Fellows will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021, both in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

Her celebration of life continues with a funeral service on Friday, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Youngstown, Ohio 44510.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Coordination of this tribute for Mrs. Fellows was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director. (330-509-3135).