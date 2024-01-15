SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia J. Cromartie witnessed the most beautiful sunset on Friday, January 12, 2024, as she transitioned from this life while surrounded by the love of her family following a brief illness. She was 80 years old.

Patricia’s sunrise was November 12, 1943, in Elizabethtown, North Carolina, as she was born a daughter to James C. and Cora Lee (Willis) Cromartie.

She proudly retired from the General Electric plant, where she assembled fuses. As a believer and follower of Jesus Christ, she was a devout member of Valley Baptist Church in Farrell.

Her favorite pastimes include enjoying the children of her family, consisting of but not limited to teaching them to drive while having no license of her own. She relished gardening, reading, best dress competitions with her family members of the church, and drinking Diet Pepsi.

Ms. Patricia was a known prayer warrior. She enjoyed praying for and with her loved ones. Ms. Patricia has spent her life caring for her family selflessly and wholeheartedly. She has been a confidant to all those she knows, advising while leaving all judgment behind. A woman filled with wisdom that she graciously bestowed upon others. She will be forever loved and adored in the hearts of all those she has dedicated her life to loving.

Her survivors include daughter, Shelley R. Cromartie, who graciously became her caregiver during her illness; grandchildren, Tyrone Lites, DeMarco (Monique) Lites, Tyler Lites, Darshay Cromartie and D’Erika Cromartie; her best friend; great-grandchildren, Ayla Lites and DeMarco Lites, Jr.; a niece whom she raised, Misty Cromartie and she was cherished by a host of nieces and nephews including Jeffrey Cromartie, James Cromartie, Jason Cromartie, Kevin Cromartie, Troy Bacon, Pamela Bacon, Kim Bacon, Felicia Bacon, Chaz Cromartie and Myezay Cromartie.

Preceding her in death are her parents; siblings, T.F. Maxton Cromartie, Mary Lou Blanche Cromartie and James Cromartie and special nephew, Shawn Cromartie.

A memorial home going celebration will be held in her honor on Friday, January 19, 2024, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church, 500 Sharon New Castle Road, Farrell, PA 16121, officiated by Pastor T. James Harrison.

