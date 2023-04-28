HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann “Petals” (O’Brien) Kovack, 81, of Hubbard, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Winter Springs, Florida.

She was born July 10, 1941, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to the late John D. and Sophie (Dobroski) O’Brien.

She was a 1959 graduate of Brookfield High School and attended Youngstown State University for a secretarial degree.

She married the love of her life, Joseph Andrew “Joe” Kovack, on April 28, 1962, at St. Bernadette’s Church in Masury. They were best friends who treasured the love they had for each other throughout their 60 years of marriage.

Patricia was an extremely creative individual who had a natural talent for creating gorgeous floral arrangements and beautiful one of a kind crafts. She operated a successful floral business, Floral Designs by Patricia, formerly Patty’s Petals and enjoyed offering her expertise to friends and families for bridal and baby showers, weddings, graduations, birthdays and other events where she provided her professional decorating touch. She loved to make things look beautiful especially during holidays and special occasions. She thoroughly enjoyed working at and attending craft shows, where she inevitably found additional items to add to her extensive crafts collection.

For several years, Patricia and Joe owned and operated the Dairy Queen Brazier in Brookfield where she gained lifetime friendships with employees and customers.

She loved to entertain, welcoming friends and family into her home for special occasions, especially their Christmas Eve party. She led a wonderful life of love, laughter, hugs, kisses, cooking and parties, but most of all, fun. She had an innate ability to make people feel special and gave her heart to all those she met in life. Her love and kindness will be a lasting memory to so many.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Joe; children, Joseph S. Kovack of Hubbard, Valerie (Todd) Elliott of Orlando, Florida, Jeffery Kovack (Bob Ganem) of Cleveland; four grandchildren, Joseph A. Kovack (Crystin Min), Ryan (Stephanie) Kovack, Ashley Elliott and Amanda Elliott and three great-grandchildren, Ophelia and Oberon Kovack and Elizabeth Kovack; she also leaves behind five brothers, John (Sandra) O’Brien, James (Carole) O’Brien, Paul (Tina) O’Brien all of Brookfield, Michael (Anne Marie) O’Brien, Fowler and Robert (Shirley) O’Brien, Brookfield and three sisters, Mary Kathleen “Kitti” (Jim – deceased) Hudson, Sharon, Jennifer (Dale) Bacik, Estero, Florida and Dorothy “Dotti” (Anthony) Pepe, Hermitage.

In addition to her siblings; Patricia is survived by many nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Susan Frances Weber; brother, Thomas O’Brien and nieces and nephews, Jill O’Brien, Paul O’Brien, Jr., Stephanie O’Brien, Robby O’Brien, Jimmy Hudson and Mary Lynn Hardesty.

She will be greatly missed by those who knew her and as she often signed her cards “Love you Lots Forever,” she will be forever loved.

