HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman Earl Notman, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his sleep early Monday morning, October 3, 2022, following a brief decline in his health. He was 93 years old.

Norman was born on July 29, 1929. He was one of four sons born to William and Gladys (Vasey) Notman in Coalburg, Ohio. Two of his brothers did not survive early childhood, but his older brother, Robert, who passed away in 2015, was his very best friend his entire life. Hardly a day passed that they didn’t see each other.

Before he graduated high school, he became interested in stock car racing and had a successful career as a race car driver at the local dirt tracks and was recognized as a NASCAR Rookie of the Year in 1950 in the Sportsman Division.

He graduated from Hubbard High School in 1947.

In December of 1950, he enlisted in and worked as a flight engineer on B-52s for the Air Force in Oxnard, California. He was honorably discharged as staff sergeant in December 1954.

The love of his life, Phyllis Ann Mayers, who graduated in his class, followed him to California. She was a very beautiful, determined girl and they were married on December 22, 1952.

Their first child, Cynthia (Robert) Salrin was born in 1953. Shortly after, they moved back to Hubbard to raise their family. Norman and Phyllis had a second daughter, Sandra (William) Arnett born in 1957. They remained in Hubbard raising their family and surrounded by their families for the rest of their lives.

Norman was always happiest as an independent business owner. He was owner of Hubbard Auto Parts for many years. He created the Roadrunner Service for auto parts hauling long before parts were shipped any other way across all of the northeast/midwest area of the U.S. His last venture was Mt. West Trucking in Hubbard. He also had his trusty Case Backhoe that he worked with and used for many years. He said many times he would be buried with it, but thankfully was sold in 2016.

Norman’s beloved wife, Phyllis, preceded him in death on November 3, 2003.

He is survived by both of his daughters, Cindy residing in Park City, Utah and Sandra living in Hubbard, Ohio; three grandsons, Erik (Amy) Bell of Columbia, South Carolina, Dillon (Jessica) Salrin of Littleton, Colorado and Cody (Clare) Salrin of Salt Lake City, Utah and four great-grandchildren. He was so loved by his entire family and will be forever missed. How fortunate we are to have had him for so long. Rest peacefully, papa.

Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours and a private graveside service for the immediate family.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. at The Avalon at Buhl, 1030 Forker Boulevard, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Material contributions can be made payable to Hubbard Public Library or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Notman was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135)

A television tribute will air Monday, October 10 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.