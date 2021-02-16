Norma Jean Maliner, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Jean “Jeanne” “Gammie” Maliner of Brookfield, Ohio, peacefully passed in her sleep while at home on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 69 years young.

Norma Jean was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on October 11, 1951, a daughter to Norma Hoovler that was adopted by her uncle, Joe Hoovler, whom she called “Daddy Joe”.

She graduated from Warren G. Harding in 1969 and soon after married her high school sweetheart, David J. Maliner. They exchanged vows on Memorial Day, 1970, recently celebrating their golden anniversary of 50 years with family and friends honoring all of Covid-19 safety protocol.

Jeanne furthered her education by obtaining an associate degree in criminal justice in 1984 from Kent State University, Trumbull Campus. Continuing her education, Jeanne was very proud to carry a 4.0 grade point average as a non-traditional student attending Thiel College from 1990-1992, graduating with honors and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology.

Not only was she one of the only female employees at Brookfield Sohio, pumping gas and changing oil but as a social worker, she proudly educated the community with the Mercer County Aids Task Force early in her career. Later she took on learning EPA regulations and setting standards at U.S. Can in Hubbard, Ohio. She then expanded into sales and operations at Dodge City in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

In her spare time, she was a highly gifted artist and crafter. She made her own glass beads and was a talented jewelry maker; an activity she shared with a dear friend, Anita Hearn. She enjoyed sharing her knitting, crocheting and sewing talents with her family. Jeanne was a self-taught computer programmer and an avid gamer in the Rappelz Gaming Community. Her creative energies included supporting independent authors with pre-release and post reviews, editorial suggestions and encouragement. She loved attending the Youngstown Symphony and productions at the Rust Belt Theater Company (any Robert Dennick Joki production), however, spending time with her family, especially her grandkids, meant the most to her.

Jeanne was a former member of the Masury United Methodist Church and Brookfield Optimist Club.

Broken-hearted, Jeanne was preceded in death by her mother, Norma, Daddy Joe, her son, Michael Maliner and her two grandsons, Tyler Neral and Andy Maliner.

Her surviving family includes her husband, Dave; daughter, Amy (John) Zell of Brookfield; son, Matt (Kristen) Maliner of Howland, Ohio; five grandchildren, Jessica Neral (Noah Tomallo), Kaely Maliner, Samantha Neral (Jake Bower), Reily Maliner and Audrey Maliner; four stepgrandchildren, Samantha Rainey (Tyler), Luke Beckstine, Johnny Zell and Jeremy Dripps; five stepgreat-grandchildren, Mia Rainey, Ava Rainey, Julianna Dripps, Annabella Dripps and JJ Dripps; fur baby, Rowdy; plus her extended family.

In accordance to her wishes, no public calling hours or services with jello are to be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road, Vienna, OH 44473.

