MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Robert “Bob” A. Prussia, of Masury, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Friday, December 13, 2019, while a patient of the Trumbull Memorial Hospital, Warren, Ohio, following a period of declining health. He was 65.

Bob was born September 27, 1954, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Daniel B. & Rebecca (Jordan) Prussia.