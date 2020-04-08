Norene “Rene” Louise Sartori, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norene “Rene” Louise Sartori, of Brookfield, Ohio, was reunited with her Lou in Heaven to celebrate Easter. She peacefully passed on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, while at home and surrounded by the love of her family, following a period of declining health. She was 91.

Norene was born November 7, 1928, in Port Huron, Michigan, a daughter to Raymond LeRoy and Amanda Louise (Allen) Peterson.

After graduating in 1946 from Sharon High School, she married the love of her life, Louis “Lou” John Sartori on May 7, 1947. Together they raised two beautiful daughters, Debra and Gayla.

Her career choice was an elementary school teacher. She taught for a combined 17 years at Baker Elementary in Vienna, Ohio and at Curry Elementary in Fowler, Ohio. During which time, she furthered her education by obtaining magna cum laude with a Bachelor’s of Education from Youngstown State University in 1970.

In her spare time, she enjoyed reading a good book, watching movies, listening to music, following her favorite movie stars, talking about history and voicing her opinion about politics, not necessarily in that order. Later in life, she loved going to “Curves” and seeing the many friends she made by doing so, however, her absolute favorite pastime was watching the Academy Awards, aka the “Oscars” and the “Miss America Pageant”.

For her 90th birthday, a special “Gone with the Wind” themed party, her favorite movie by the way, was planned by her granddaughter, Lindsey. It was held at the Tara, accented with purple decorations, her favorite color too. In addition, an Oscar party was organized with all the appropriate bells and whistles. Likewise, a card shower was offered to uplift her spirits during her illness. She received over 200 cards and appreciated each and every one of them. A heartfelt thank you goes to all who sent one.

She is survived by her daughters, Debra Clary and her husband, James, of Howland Township, Ohio, and Gayla Green and her husband, Mark, of Masury, Ohio; her granddaughter, Lindsey Green and her husband, Chris Steiner, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; her great-grandson, Eliot Steiner; her sister, Nancy J. Peterson of Canfield, Ohio; her nieces who were more like daughters, Jan, Sue and Cyndi; her Godchild, Sandy Ague; her extended family and her caregivers, Darlene, MJ, Tracy and Peggy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lou, who passed on November 17, 2000; brother, Farrand Peterson and sister, Lois Peterson.

A private family service will be observed. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

A special thank you to Hospice of the Valley for their loving care and support.

Rene’s family suggests memorial contributions can be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 2044 Youngstown Road SE, Warren, OH 44484 or Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

