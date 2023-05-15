BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Neno J. Perrotta, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, after a long, valiant battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was 76.

Neno was born on January 8, 1947, in Evansville, Indiana, a son to John “Neno” and Mary (Kirila) Perrotta.

He graduated from Brookfield High School in 1965, and furthered his education at both Kent State University and Youngstown State University, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in English.

At times throughout his eventful life, Neno held many jobs including: milkman, cleaner of banks and offices, bartender, bongo player, appliance delivery guy, lousy carpenter, customer service representative, guidance counselor, machinist, retail clerk, tool and die apprentice, car parts delivery guy, gardener, darkroom technician, master plasterer, house painter, lousy clarinet and saxophone player, pyrotechnician, waterbed installer, rock club security guy and restaurant reviewer. To say the least, he wore many hats.

Neno had a passion for writing, music, movies, fishing, cooking, gardening and canning. He was a devoted Cleveland Browns and Indians/Guardians fan, who watched almost every game. He had the opportunity to travel the country entertaining and sharing music as a founding member of the band, Ed’s Redeeming Qualities. In addition, Neno was a published author of short stories, poetry and was well-known for his book, “Not One Thing About Science”.

Neno never married and had no children or pets, however, he had many good friends and cousins, who visited frequently providing support in so many ways. He appreciated every one of them and cherished their times together.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Toni Lee (Perrotta) Thomas.

Neno did not believe in reincarnation but if he did, he would never come back as a worker bee but perhaps a small red moth, a mean dog, or Hercules.

As per his wishes, no calling hours or services will be held. His final request is for his ashes to be scattered over the land which was once his garden.

Memorial contributions can be made payable to the Friends of the Brookfield Library, 7032 Grove Street, Brookfield, OH 44403.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com. Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC. (330-509-3135).

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Neno J. Perrotta, please visit our flower store.