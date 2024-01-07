BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On the morning of Friday, January 5, 2024, in Steward Health Care Center in Sharon, Pennsylvania, Neal Thomas Swartz, Sr. of Brookfield, Ohio, encircled by his loving and devoted family, his-greatest joy in life, peacefully departed, donning his eternal crown. He was 82 years old.

Born July 9, 1941, Neal embarked on his life’s journey, leaving an indelible mark upon those who knew him. A son of Albert Thomas and Cecilia Mary (Olson) Swartz.

Neal graduated from Brookfield High School in 1960.

He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force Reserves embodying a spirit of duty and dedication.

Neal graduated from the Cleveland Barber School and from 1964 – 1988, was the sole owner and operator of Swartz’s Barber Shop. Neal also worked at General Motors Lordstown and retired with 35 years of exemplary service.

A man of diverse talents and a brilliant mind, Neal’s hands brought to life whatever he envisioned. From tinkering with gadgets to constructing, his abilities knew no bounds. His family and friends have countless stories to share, a testament to his boundless creativity and generosity. His heart overflowed with love for his grandchildren, attending their events, and imparting valuable life lessons. Neal Swartz’s legacy lives on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Neal married the love of his life Nancy J. Schell on November 18, 1965. Together they enjoyed a memorable 58 years of marriage. Neal was the proud patriarch of the Swartz family. The focus of Neal’s life was dedicated to providing love and dedication to his wife, children and grandchildren. He will always serve as a role model to all of what it means to be an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather and friend to all.

Neal found joy in the company of his wife and sister-in-law, Beverly Stowe at the casino, indulging in his love for food. A pillar of support, he willingly assisted his children and cherished friend Jim Hennessy, whenever they needed him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; daughter, Lisa Kos (Anthony) of Transfer, Pennsylvania; sons, Neal (Theresa) Swartz of Brookfield and Thomas (Becky) Swartz of Bowling Green, Kentucky. He is also the proud grandfather of Nelson Swartz, Noelle Swartz, Hunter Kos, Lauren Kos, Kayla Pavlin and Sid Taylor. Neal is survived by sisters, Myrtle “Traci” Downie, Masury and Sarah “Sally” J. Miglesz (Ron), Hubbard, Ohio and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Neal was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank Dr. David D’Amore, Steward Cardiology Associates, The Kidney Group and the doctors and nurses of Steward Health Care Centers Intensive Care Unit, who provided kind and compassionate care to Neal and his entire family during a very difficult time. Their dedicated service and professionalism are outstanding.

A time of gathering in Neal’s honor will be held on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. A funeral service conducted by Pastor Dick Smith will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m.

He will be laid to rest in Brookfield Township Cemetery, Brookfield, Ohio.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made payable to either the Brookfield United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 22, Brookfield, Ohio 44403 (or) the Brookfield Township Fire Department, 774 State Route 7, NE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

