VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy M. Homa, of Vienna, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, while a patient in St. Elizabeth Health Center, Youngstown, Ohio, following a brief illness. She was 86.

Nancy was born in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, on July 9, 1937, a daughter to Harry S. and Mary Ellen (Husband) Brown.

She worked assembling wire harnesses for Packard Electric for over 25 years before retiring.

In her spare time, she enjoyed reading her magazines, crocheting and spending time with family and friends, however, she absolutely loved spending time with her grandbabies and great-grands too.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and siblings.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband of 56 years, Paul W. Homa, who died June 18, 2023; son, Dana Edwards and two grandsons.

In accordance to her wishes, private services were held for her family. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Vienna Township Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. (330-509-3135). Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Nancy M. Homa, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 3 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.